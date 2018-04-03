What’s Happening Los Angeles: It’s Restaurant-Opening Season

Openings
N. 10 Restaurant Opens in WeHo
The new N. 10 Restaurant has opened in West Hollywood, offering Italian seasonal dishes.
The Henry Opens in Beverly Hills
Taking over the old The Newsroom space, the new neighborhood restaurant The Henry has opened in Beverly Hills, featuring indoor/outdoor seating, a large bar area, open kitchen and serving brunch, lunch and dinner.
Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub Opens in Eagle Rock
On April 4, Piencone Pizzeria, Creamery and Pub will open in Eagle Rock. The new eatery will offer wood-fired pizza, small plates and house-made ice cream.
Bluebird Brasserie Opens in Sherman Oaks
Bluebird Brasserie, LA’s first Belgian brewpub, has opened in Sherman Oaks. Guests can enjoy authentic Belgian cuisine and in-house brewed Belgian style beers.
Croft Alley Opens at The Standard
Croft Alley has opened a second location at The Standard on Sunset Boulevard.
KASIH Opens in Downtown LA
KASIH, a new authentic Indonesian restaurant, has opened in downtown Los Angeles.
Crackin’ Kitchen Opens in Pasadena
Crackin’ Kitchen, a new Hawaiian-Cajun seafood restaurant, has opened in Pasadena. Seafood is ordered by the pound and served at tables for diners to eat with their hands.
Events
Bar Toscana Debuts Four Cocktails for Spring
Brentwood’s Bar Toscana has launched four new spring cocktails, Practice What You Peach, Smokey the Berry, Porto Somewhere, Gimlet to Me and Berry Smashed. All drinks are $14.
Horse Thief BBQ Celebrates National Beer Day
Downtown LA’s Horse Thief BBQ, located in Grand Central Market, will be serving $6 pints all day April 7 to celebrate National Beer Day.
Belvedere Vodka Launches New Ginger Flavor
Belvedere Vodka is launching Belvedere Ginger Zest, a refreshing blend of ginger, lemon and grapefruit in April. The new vodka will be available nationwide for $29.99, $38.99 and $49.99.
Umami Burger Introduces Three New Impossible Burgers
Umami Burger and Impossible Foods announced three new additions to Umami’s Impossible Burger lineup, including the Impossible VBQ, Impossible Trufflemaker and the Impossible Classic, all made with vegan buns.
Festival of Books Offers Celebrity Chef Cooking Demos
The LA Times 23rd Annual Festival of Books, held Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 will include cooking discussions and demos by Wes Avila, Valerie Bertinelli, Edward Lee, and Jet Tila. For info, visit events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks.
Jar Honors Harvey Gussman with Benefit Dinner
Jar restaurant and Huntington Meats are co-hosting A Cut Above – A Dinner for Harvey Gussman on April 24, in honor of the legendary meat man from Harvey’s Gus Meat Company. The dinner is $175 per person and will benefit the Barbara Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai. Call 323-655-6566 for reservations. The Los Angeles city guide has all the latest news in the city.
