What's Happening Los Angeles: December Food News

December Food News

The Bazaar by José Andrés Celebrates 10th Anniversary

To commemorate their 10th anniversary, The Bazaar by José Andrés at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel is hosting “A Very Bazaar Ten year Anniversary Celebration” on Tuesday, December 11 from 7:30 to 11:30 pm. Tickets at $125, $225 for VIP and available at http:/bity.ly/Bazzaarturns10.

José Andrés Hosts Have An Olive Day Celebrations

Chef José Andrés from The Bazaar at SLS Beverly Hills hosted a Have An Olive Day celebration of Olives from Spain at The Bazaar last month. Olive lovers can view recipes, see videos and win a tasty kit by entering the contest at www.haveanoliveday.eu.

Chef Nyesha Arrington to Host Dinner at Native

On Tuesday, December 4, Chef Nyesha Arrington will host a special multi-course wine paired dinner at Native, tickets are $75 and proceeds benefit No Kid Hungry, to to https://bit.ly/2FFzXoR for tickets.

Peninsula Beverly Hills Offers Festive Afternoon Tea

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is hosting a festive holiday tea including eggnog macaroon, gingerbread truffle and peppermint and chocolate financier. Tea is $75 per person, December 1 – 30 at noon, 2:30 and 5 pm.

Caviar Dinner at Patina

On December 6, Patina will host a six course caviar dinner. $400 per person, reservations at 213.972.3331.

Holiday Pop Up at Now Serving LA

Now Serving LA, located at 727 N. Broadway Unit 133 will host a holiday pop up on December 9 and 10 from 11 am to 7 pm featuring chef aprons, shoes and drinks from Highland Park Brewery.

The Beverly Hills Hotel Offers Festive Events

The Beverly Hills Hotel is offering a holiday cookie class on December 10, a new pop up gift shop at Bar Ninteen12 and 12 days of soufflés beginning December 12.

WP24 at The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles Launches New Sunday Brunch

WP24 by Wolfgang Puck, located on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, has launched a new unique Sunday brunch. Diners can enter the WP24 kitchen and visit a variety of food stations to choose from sushi, dim sum, eggs benedict, omelets, waffles and vegetables. On Sunday, December 23rd, WP24 will host a special Kitchen Brunch with Santa featuring a visit from St. Nick and kid friendly food stations. Additionally, children can participate in decorating holiday cookies and sipping hot cocoa.

Odwalla Launches Seasonal Flavors

Odwalla has launched two new seasonal holiday flavors, Sangria Sipper which is vegan and non GMO and Choco’mint Protein which is gluten free.