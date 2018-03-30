What’s Happening Las Vegas: A Series of Food Events

Vegas Uncork’d

Vegas Uncork’d has returned for its twelfth year, and it just keeps getting better. Over the years, it has become one of the premier culinary and wine events in the country. On the Strip and downtown celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Savoy, Lorena Garcia, Nobu Matsuhisa, Morimoto, Buddy Valastro. and Michael Mina show off their skills to thousands of attendees.

We’ve picked our top events. Enjoy a Hell’s Kitchen VIP Experience with chef Gordon Ramsay, have coffee and cake at Giada’s newly open “Pronto” and a Private Selection Bourbon Dinner featuring Pappy Van Winkle at Old Homestead and even the Ultimate Steak and Eggs Breakfast at Cut by Wolfgang Puck just to name a few. There will even be a Sunset Clam Bake at the Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool featuring clams, lobster, shrimp and other delights from the sea. The Grand Tasting, the signature event pool side at the Garden of the Gods pool will feature more than 50 renown chefs and over 110 world class wines and spirits. There is an event for everyone to appreciate. Keep May 10-13 open to indulge in the world’s best under the neon lights on the famed Las Vegas Strip and beyond.

The Las Vegas Epicurean Affair

The Las Vegas Epicurean Affair returns again in May. This year’s event, as always, is sponsored by the Nevada Restaurant Association and will feature nearly 80 of the finest restaurants and nightclubs from around the city, along with a premier selection of libations.

Universal Whiskey Experience

Universal Whisky Experience has set a record with truly unique Luxury Whisky Experiences and Tastings around the Globe over the last seven year. This year, from April 4 to 7, at the Wynn/Encore enjoy premium brands have also hosted Epicurean Dinner and Whisky Tastings throughout North America at spectacular Restaurants.

Wine Spectator Grand Tour

Enjoy an evening of exceptional wines from the world's best wine-growing regions. All wines have been rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator's editorial staff. Take a sip Meet the winemakers, enjoy a delicious buffet and take home a souvenir Riedel glass at The Mirage on May 5.

Splendor in The Glass

Guests can enjoy beer and wine samples from a wide assortment of wineries and breweries courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Additional festivities include DJ entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, assorted food stations and a silent auction. Presented by Southern Nevada Public Television, a non-profit board providing financial support to Vegas PBS, event proceeds will benefit television programming and community outreach initiatives for the station.

UNLVino 2018

Now in its 44th year, UNLVino lets guests “take a sip for scholarship.” On April 14, swing by the Keep Memory Alive Event Center at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas’ Symphony Park. Any of these events could make for an excellent last-minute Spring Break escape.