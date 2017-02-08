What’s Happening Washington, DC: August 2, 2017

June through September in D.C. has historically been the least favorite season for locals. Thermometers are hovering in triple digits, if the heat doesn’t wear you out, the humidity will, and people’s ire is up thanks to droves of tourists clogging the left side of Metro escalators. But tourists are often the only people around — the city has also emptied of locals in July and August as Washingtonians escape to cooler destinations that are more relaxing. Restaurant week offers a bit of culinary diversion, but our burgeoning restaurant scene has finally made summertime a season for exploring our city’s restos when there is less competition for a seat. We are happy to report that you can eat and drink like mad all summer long and sample some fantastic wine and food.

Shaw Main Streets to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s birthday on August 4

Friday, August 4, is former President Barack Obama’s birthday, and to celebrate, Shaw Main Streets and a cadre of Shaw Neighborhood bars and restaurants are inviting Washingtonians to Shaw for an evening of fun, food, music, entertainment, and film. At 7:00 p.m. a free outdoor screening of "Believe: The Story Of Barack Obama" is at The Cornerstone Lot (625 T Street NW) across from the Howard Theatre with limited seating. For related specials and promotions visit www.shawmainstreets.org.

National Museum of American History to host Food in the Garden: Flavoring America on August 10

Learn how spice trails, global cuisines, and immigration have changed our culinary landscape in America, at the event entitled Flavoring America. This fantastic After Hours program is hosted by the National Museum of American History and is scheduled Thursday, August 10, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and include food and drink samples, garden tours, interactive activities (like making a personalized spice blend), and more.DBGB to host wine dinner “Celebrating the Wines of Provence” on August 10It’s summer, and for some, the mind wanders to the sunny south of France. If you feel the same, make a reservation for DBGB’s Provençale wine dinner. The event is August 10, begins at 7:30 p.m., and includes a range of wine styles from Domaine La Bastide Blanche in Bandol paired with four Provençale-inspired dishes. Tickets are $95 per person.

National Museum of American History to host Food in the Garden: Fermentation Nation on August 17

Food- and drink-lovers, mark your calendars because the National Museum of American History is hosting summer programs in the museum’s newest garden space on the second floor east terrace. You should sign up for Fermentation Nation on August 17 (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.), which highlights how Americans have used fermentation to create delicious preserved foods, beer, wine, spirits, and pickles. The event on August 17 is $40 per person and includes an interactive reception and panel with custom cocktails courtesy of New Columbia Distillers, cold brews from Right Proper Brewing, tours of the gardens, and more.

Sustainable wine and cheese tasting at LoganExchange on Thursday, August 17

Confused about terms like organic, sustainable, and biodynamic? Then buy a ticket to this interactive tasting of sustainable wine and cheese. The event venue is LoganExchange; the event runs from 6:45 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 17, and tickets are $40 per person for four samples of wine paired with four kinds of cheese.

