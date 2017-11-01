What’s Happening Los Angeles: November 2017

Cole’s 109th Anniversary Celebration

Cole’s French Dip in downtown LA will host an anniversary celebration with a multi-course dinner made by chefs Neal Fraser and Christian Page. Seating will begin at 6 p.m., and tickets are $70.

Toscana Welcomes Italian Guest Chef

Brentwood’s Toscana Restaurant will offer guests a taste of chef Francesco Crestanelli’s Italian cuisine on November 7 and 8 from 5:30 p.m. until closing.

Wolf Launches Happy Hour

Chef Marcel Vigneron will be launching a new happy hour menu at Wolf featuring the restaurant’s most popular dishes since its opening in 2016.

Bristol Farms Opens Mulholland Store

On November 11, Bristol Farms will open a new concept store featuring a food hall format. The new 25,000-square-foot store is located in Woodland Hills.

RAW WINE Hosts Organic Wine Fair

On November 12 and 13, producers, chefs and sommeliers will participate in the RAW WINE Fair to educate consumers about natural wine. The fair will be held at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pikey Launches Midnight Special Friday and Saturday Night

Beginning November 3, perfectly timed with the end of Daylight Savings Time, The Pikey will offer Midnight Special libations and special dishes from midnight until 2 a.m.

Nerano Announces White Truffle Menu

Beverly Hills’ Nerano is offering an a la carte white truffle menu through December.

The Larder Offers Thanksgiving Dinner to Go at Two Locations

The Larder at Tavern and The Larder at Burton Way are both offering take-out menus for Thanksgiving. Diners can order a complete dinner for eight or choose from a la carte menus.

Le Petit Paris Offers Prix Fixe Thanksgiving Menu

Downtown’s Le Petit Paris will offer an all-day French inspired three course prix fixe menu for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving Day for $55 per person.