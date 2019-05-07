Wendy’s Is Bringing Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets Thanks to Chance the Rapper

If you don’t believe social media has power, here’s the latest proof. Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets because of a tweet. All it took was for Chance the Rapper to mention how much he missed the menu item.

It all started on May 4 when the “No Problem” rapper tweeted out some positive thoughts, including his hope that Wendy’s would bring back spicy chicken nuggets.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

At first, it looked like that chicken was never going to cross the road, as the chain responded with: “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.”

But then, someone at Wendy’s brought the issue up to the big bosses, and then the chain changed its tune, tweeting: “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!”

The word spread across Twitter, and the tweet easily surpassed 2 million likes.

Even the company’s social-media person seemed rather staggered by the response, writing: “THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!”

The official account replied multiple times to assure disbelieving fans that the news wasn’t a joke. And Wendy’s confirmed the news to The Daily Meal and provided a photo.

“Since the day they left our menu, people have been asking Wendy’s to bring back Spicy Nuggets,” Kurt Kane, executive vice-president of Wendy’s, said in an emailed statement. “But nothing matches the passion we’ve witnessed on Twitter in the past two days.”

Although there’s no official date for the return yet, Kane urged fans to “stay tuned.”



Never heard of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets? The chain took them off the menu in 2017 in most locations, although some restaurants kept selling them for slightly longer. Wendy’s chronicled the nuggets’ departure online in a blog post that year. That post suggested that those mourning spicy nuggets could “try ordering a plain spicy fillet and cut it up in cute little squares. Or, order our regular chicken nuggets and ask for a complimentary side of our spicy creamy sriracha sauce.” But nugget lovers won’t have to do that much longer, as the real thing is returning.

No one should be surprised that enormous fast-food giants are this receptive to public outcry. It wasn’t that long ago that McDonald’s brought back their long- discontinued Szechuan sauce due to a mention on “Rick and Morty.” Maybe the spicy nugget love should be a factoid added things you didn’t know about your favorite fast food chains.