Wendy’s is launching a breakfast menu nationwide. The fast food giant best known for its spicy chicken nuggets, square burger patties and Frosties announced it will serve the most important meal of the day beginning March 2.

In true Wendy’s fashion, it made the major announcement via Twitter, first asking McDonald’s (known for selling breakfast all day) to “roast us."

After a little back-and-forth on Twitter, Wendy’s unveiled the reason behind the tweet: the restaurant is entering the breakfast category.

Yeah, we wouldn't wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for. #WendysBreakfast pic.twitter.com/zeh1gmX0A8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 4, 2020

According to a press release, Wendy’s breakfast menu will include eggy twists on some of the most popular fast food menu items of all time, including a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino.



Courtesy of Wendy's

Other menu items listed on Wendy's website include a Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant, a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and homestyle potatoes. Wendy’s promised that it would be incorporating ingredients like hand-cracked eggs and applewood smoked bacon into its menu. Though we’ll have to wait until March 2 to see this whole breakfast menu come to life, we’re betting that the Breakfast Baconator will rank right up there with those fast food dishes with a cult following.