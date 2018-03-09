We Tried New Cheez-It Duoz and They Were Life Changing: Watch

When our favorite square-shaped cheese cracker snack Cheez-It released Cheez-It Duoz in two new flavor combos, we knew we had to try them ASAP. The Cheez-It Duoz (pro-nounced “duos”) include pairings of caramel popcorn plus cheddar crackers and cheddar jack crackers with sharp cheddar pretzel that sound almost too tasty to be true.

“Pairing our 100 percent real cheese Cheez-It crackers with caramel popcorn or cheddar pretzels creates two delicious snacks with flavors and textures that change with every bite,” Cheez-It marketing director Jeff Delonis explained in a press release for the brand.

To find out whether Delonis was telling the truth, we rounded up some of the The Daily Meal staff (and a few friends) to try out the new varieties and captured their reactions to the cheddar-y cheese-y caramel-y snacks on video.

As promised, the mix of mouthfeels inspired excited reactions. These mash-ups of 100 percent real cheese flavor with popcorn and pretzel textures are decidedly a snacking adventure.

Some of us were super into the Chicago Mix style featuring caramel popcorn and cheddar crackers in the fashion of the Chicago-based Garrett Popcorn Shops‘ signature combination.

“I’ve never heard of popcorn with Cheez-Its [but] these are two of my favorite things,” raved one of our taste testers. “Oh yeah, I can totally eat this whole box.”

“The popcorn with actual Garret’s mix is a little much, and this is the right amount of sugar,” declared another taster of the caramel-coated popcorn pieces and cheddar squares.

But the cheddar jack and sharp cheddar pretzel was the clear favorite as our taste testers almost ate the whole box! “Oh my god there’s way more cheese!” and “Oh that’s really good!” were both heard while our panel munched on the mix of pretzels and Cheez-Its. “This salty, extra-cheesy knockout —I’m in heaven.”

Food samples for review were provided by their producers at no cost to the writer.