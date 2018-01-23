Vigil Held for Taco Bell That Caught Fire in Alabama

Over 100 people gathered Sunday night to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for a Montgomery, Alabama, Taco Bell that caught fire. The 24-hour Taco Bell location tragically burned on January 17 (no customers or staff were injured), and fans of the fast-food brand, and the Zelda Road location specifically, organized a candlelight vigil via Facebook to mourn their loss.

Although it started as a joke and remained a joke to some, 119 people confirmed via Facebook that they showed up to the parking lot across the street from the former Mexican-style restaurant, as the actual Taco Bell was still considered a fire site. “May we never forget the okay customer service and long wait line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box,” read the Facebook event page.

I can report the youths are at it at a Taco Bell vigil in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/K11dsZrhsc — Melissa Brown (@itsmelissabrown) January 22, 2018

Mourners brought candles, and local comedian Ashley Nicole Portis performed and spoke about how this Taco Bell location helped her survive college. "I've had a lot of memories created at Taco Bell," she said. "I was a theater major and we had long, long rehearsal nights. It was extremely taxing, and you don't always have time to eat. You miss the cafeteria, it closes early. In Montgomery, everything else closes early,” local news reported Portis saying.

Twitter users sent their thoughts and prayers to the mourners and to the ruined Taco Bell location. They found the community’s reaction relatable.

please keep this Taco Bell, its patrons and employees and Baja Blasts, in your thoughts and prayers https://t.co/gk5R8EU0s5 — Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn) January 23, 2018

omg a Taco Bell in Alabama burned down so these people held a candle light vigil as a tribute.



they are my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/lfDoqdRrm5 — kelci louviere (@K_Louviere) January 23, 2018

Me, reading my Google feed out loud: There was a candlelight vigil held for a burned-down Taco Bell in Alabama



My roommate: The appropriate response. — Emma Bankers (@SpaztasticEmma) January 23, 2018

Looks like the Zelda Road Taco Bell devotees will need to learn how to make a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home while their beloved Mexican-style food haven is rebuilt.