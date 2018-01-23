Vigil Held for Taco Bell That Caught Fire in Alabama

Over 100 people gathered Sunday night to pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for a Montgomery, Alabama, Taco Bell that caught fire. The 24-hour Taco Bell location tragically burned on January 17 (no customers or staff were injured), and fans of the fast-food brand, and the Zelda Road location specifically, organized a candlelight vigil via Facebook to mourn their loss.
Although it started as a joke and remained a joke to some, 119 people confirmed via Facebook that they showed up to the parking lot across the street from the former Mexican-style restaurant, as the actual Taco Bell was still considered a fire site. “May we never forget the okay customer service and long wait line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box,” read the Facebook event page.
Mourners brought candles, and local comedian Ashley Nicole Portis performed and spoke about how this Taco Bell location helped her survive college. "I've had a lot of memories created at Taco Bell," she said. "I was a theater major and we had long, long rehearsal nights. It was extremely taxing, and you don't always have time to eat. You miss the cafeteria, it closes early. In Montgomery, everything else closes early,” local news reported Portis saying.
Twitter users sent their thoughts and prayers to the mourners and to the ruined Taco Bell location. They found the community’s reaction relatable.
Looks like the Zelda Road Taco Bell devotees will need to learn how to make a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme at home while their beloved Mexican-style food haven is rebuilt.
The social media trend is an effort to raise awareness for ALS
People always ask me how I manage to eat healthy in the city. Honestly, this is it
Are you ready to embark on a once in a lifetime experience? You want to add these spots to your to-do list for this year
Cult favorite Ikinari Steak has an unconventional frequent diners’ program
The chain is cracking open more than just eggshells with this bold move
Whether you’re after an adrenaline-inducing experience or an inspiring adventure, these are some of the best places to discover