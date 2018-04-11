The Vegas Food Expo Returns for Its Second Year

Las Vegas is renowned for its food and wine events. Last year, the Vegas Food Expo debuted, and this year, it has taken its place under the neon among the elite festivals. This much anticipated culinary event will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Guests will enjoy over 100 local, regional and international artisanal and boutique food brands. In addition, Innovative food entrepreneurs will showcase new products giving a glimpse into some of the most anticipated and popular new food trends for 2018. The expo was designed for small and innovative companies that might not have the budget to present at larger East Coast or West Coast food shows, connecting them with retail buyers, chefs, restaurant owners, potential investors and allied professionals. Here they can shine.

The first day, April 15, is open only to those in the industry: chefs, restaurateurs, distributors, retailers and grocers. The next day, the event opens to all for $50. "Las Vegas is well-known as an incredible food town, but chefs and restaurateurs here are always seeking to source better products," said founder Brett Ottolenghi. "With the Vegas Food Expo, we bring together the most impressing new food producers and wholesale buyers for one fun, productive event."

On April 14, stop by the Sand Dollar Lounge at 11 p.m. for the kickoff event, the Back of House Brawl. This cooking competition, which is also known as the TV’s Late Night Food Fight, pits three Las Vegas chefs against each other to create a meal from products from event vendors.

The expo will also feature a special session with the Google Food Trends Team. They will be presenting the results of their seminal report and analysis of search data on food. People search for “food” on Google a billion times each year! Las Vegas is always the place to be for cutting edge products and trends, and the Vegas Food Expo in the only place guests should be to learn, taste and stay ahead of the game.