A vegan woman was cyber-bullied by a vegan man because she bought regular dairy ice cream for a stranger’s crying child — yeah, you read that right. On April 28, U.K.-based blogger Zara-Anne Borelli recounted her random act of kindness on Twitter writing, “Pulled up to my driveway to find a little girl crying, she didn’t have money for the ice cream van like her friends did so I gave her enough money to get herself a nice big ice cream with sauce, sprinkles and a flake. She was so happy (and soon had ice cream round her mouth).”

How cute, right? Anthony Dagher didn’t seem to think so. The self-described “spiritual, but completely non-religious vegan” slid right into Borelli’s DMs to pick a bone with her. In an extremely long-winded post, the 25-year-old condemned Borelli for “claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else” and for defending “what she did.” He also said that by messaging her privately, he had hoped she would “see she was wrong,” but instead, she sent a few short jabs.

“I bought a kid an ice cream it isn’t that deep fam,” Borelli told Dagher, as evidenced by screenshots on his Twitter profile. He also included a screengrab of her Instagram page, hoping other vegans would spam her profile.

“It is that deep if the ice cream was non-vegan, which obviously is quite deep to any actual vegan and a severe mistake,” he replied.

“Mate I’m vegan, my mums vegan and my boyfriend is vegan I’m not about to push the message onto a crying child. Lighten the f--- up,” she said before blocking Dagher.

I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately (hoping that would make her less likely pic.twitter.com/uBOSo6qR4m — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

Several people have come to Borelli’s defense with some even telling Dagher he’s an embarrassment to veganism.

“Full offense, you’re an embarrassment to veganism and we have reduced you to ‘plant based,’” wrote @20OZREDBULL.

full offense, you're an embarrassment to veganism and we have reduced you to "plant based" — team nike (@20OZREDBULL) April 29, 2018

“So just because you’re vegan means you can’t make a kids day? One ice cream cone isn’t gonna make the world spontaneously combust. Get a grip Anthony,” @VeganGenesis said.

So just because you’re vegan means you can’t make a kids day? One ice cream cone isn’t gonna make the world spontaneously combust.

Get a grip Anthony. — David Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) April 29, 2018

“You’re the kind of vegan that makes non vegans roll their eyes at you instead of attracting them into the lifestyle in a welcoming & kind way,” @DanielaLewko wrote.

You’re the kind of vegan that makes non vegans roll their eyes at you instead of attracting them into the lifestyle in a welcoming & kind way. — Daniela Lewkowicz (@DanielaLewko) April 30, 2018

“This is a garbage post,” @BestInHelga said.

This is a garbage post. — a glⓋw bean🔅 (@BestInHelga) April 29, 2018

Borelli also responded to Dagher’s post, writing, “All this because I bought a sobbing child an ice cream, I guess next time I’ll leave the poor kid crying outside my house because Anthony didn’t like it.” This tweet alone has more than 180,000 likes. Dagher’s has just over 6,000.

All this because I bought a sobbing child an ice cream, I guess next time I’ll leave the poor kid crying outside my house because Anthony didn’t like it 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/8O23XO5vIW — Avocadhoe Ⓥ (@itsallzara) April 29, 2018

We’re not sure what the ice cream vans look like around the U.K., but there are plenty of non-dairy options in the U.S., including Like No Udder. You can find this all-vegan soft-serve truck driving around Providence, Rhode Island. For unconventional mobile vendors who sell treats different than your average desserts — King Cones, Spongebob Squarepants suckers with bubble gum eyes, Bomb Pops — here are America’s 13 wildest and weirdest ice cream trucks.