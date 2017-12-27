Toronto police are searching for information leading to the arrest of a person who stole “an extremely large quantity” of veal on Christmas day. A refrigerated trailer filled with approximately $30,000 of the meat was taken at a commercial address in a commerical area area some time between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a release.

“I guess you could say these guys are the veal deal,” David Augustine wrote on Twitter, to which Talon Aeolus Talas piggybacked, “I guess they have beef with someone.”

The stolen white and stainless steel 48-foot trailer bears a blue “W” and “White Valley” branding on the sides and has Ontario license plate K5885K.



Toronto Police



Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 418-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

It’s been a rough year for edible cargo. In recent months, a tractor trailer full of French fries crashed on an interstate in Maine and a similar incident left heaps of Tombstone and DiGiorno frozen pizzas scattered along a highway. May each pie rest in pizza.

