Vanessa Trump’s divorce from Donald Trump Jr. just got saucier. In a new Page Six exclusive, it’s reported that the 40-year-old is a marinara heiress to a company created to market Rao’s house-made red sauce. Vanessa’ later father, prominent lawyer Charles Haydon, was pals with the restaurant chain’s original owner, Frank Pellegrino Sr., and Ron Straci, the founder and co-owner of Rao’s Specialty Foods.

Prior to his 2005 death, Haydon invested a cool $1 million in Rao’s Specialty Foods and assumed 30 percent of the stakes. When the business was acquired for $415 million in 2017, Vanessa’s family made out like bandits with their cut of the payout — enough for her mom to buy a New York City penthouse for $6.4 million in cash.

Specifics have not been disclosed, but Don Jr. wants to know the numbers as much as the rest of us. According to The Cut, the 40-year-old Trump Organization trustee filed a “defendant’s demand for statement of net worth” in Manhattan Supreme Court on April 27 to see just how much money his estranged wife has in the bank and where it came from.

Little does he know: The answer has been under his nose for years. In 2010, Don Jr. raved about the restaurant in a tweet, writing, “At Rao’s for dinner. What a New York experience!!!”

At Rao's for dinner. What a New York experience!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 4, 2010

And in 2015, he and Vanessa were tagged in an Instagram photo posted by Iron Chef restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian.

“Hard at work here at Rao’s @Raos @donaldtrumpjr @vanessatrump @mrsvanessatrump @000mz 1 course down. 3 to go…,” the Food Network star wrote.

After she received her cut of the dough, Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in March. They were married for 12 years and have five children together. As for Rao’s, the homemade marinara sauce is alive and well. It even secured a top-five spot on The Daily Meal’s ranking of best premium pasta sauces.