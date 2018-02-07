Dinner for Two on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and what a better way to celebrate than a night out on the Strip in Las Vegas? In the center of the action on the Strip is the prestigious Palazzo and Venetian Resorts, which has known for world-class dining, entertainment and shopping. Here’s where to eat on the big day.

There are plenty of dinner options for any couple. For a high-end evening, make reservations at chef Thomas Keller’s renowned Bouchon. Enjoy a romantic three-course prix-fixe menu for $95, wine pairing for $45, and an option to order oysters and shellfish from the zinc bar. Be sure to choose the Foie Gras Sauté, a rich sautéed Hudson Valley foie gras with passion fruit purée and dark chocolate.



Courtesy of the Venetian Bouchon French bistro

Fans of the Cake Boss should make reservations at Buddy V’s Ristorante. You can’t go wrong with the poached pear and gorgonzola salad, with dried figs, prosciutto, and spiced pecans. Dive into a mouthwatering short rib agnolotti for the main course. For a sweet FINI a indulgent Chocolate Kiss Semifreddo; decadent chocolate mousse, caramel crunch and strawberry mint Coulis is sure to please your sweetheart. This special prix fixe menu of $59 guests will surely ease you into a romantic mood.

Chef Lorena Garcia’s Chica will add a Latin touch to your day. Her menu includes Latin flavors from Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, and there’ll be a special dessert and cocktail to spice things up.

Finish the night at Rosina, the Palazzo’s sophisticated mixology bar, for chocolates from Debauve & Gallais. The famed French chocolatier has built a cult following among since it was founded in 1800. Stop in from 9 p.m. to midnight and enjoy a chocolate paired with a cocktail of your choice.

As the saying going, “Love is not a matter of counting the years, but making the years count.”Why not make it count this year with a stay at the ubiquitous Venetian and Palazzo resorts where love and luxury come together with something special for everyone’s sweetheart. There’s still time to plan this or another last-minute Valentine’s Day escape.