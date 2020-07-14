These states have the pickiest eaters

Some people could eat onions like an apple, other folks ask over and over again for their food to come without the topping. Some folks like a little extra ranch dressing with their chicken wings and other folks just want their appetizers coming with the spiciest hot sauce any restaurant can find. But which states have the pickiest eaters?

The Best Burger in Every State

According to the 2020 Uber Eats Cravings Report, Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada take the cake. They just want a large corner slice with extra frosting, please. The food delivery app reports that folks from these five locales have the most modification requests on their orders.

What are the most popular food delivery requests? No onion, extra sauce, no tomatoes, crispy and an additional side of ranch are the most asked-for changes.

We know what the pickiest states are now, but which places have the most agreeable diners? Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota leave the fewest special instructions. As it turns out, you don’t always need to make changes at the most popular fast food spots amid the coronavirus pandemic.