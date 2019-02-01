Trader Joe’s has a delivery service? Yes, it’s true. If you live outside of New York City you might not know it, but Trader Joe’s has been making deliveries in Manhattan for the past 10 years. However, the company has announced that the program is coming to an end, just as grocery delivery is becoming more widely available from many other retailers.

According to Business Insider, Trader Joe’s is ending the New York grocery delivery service because it’s just too expensive. So if you’ve always bought TJ’s snacks and had them delivered, that luxury ends March 1 when the delivery program will cease at all seven Manhattan locations.

“When we originally introduced delivery, we had one store on 14th Street in Manhattan, options for outside delivery services were limited and ride-sharing meant hopping into a taxi with someone else. Today, there are seven Trader Joe’s stores across Manhattan, with more on the way, and services for transporting food and people abound,” Trader Joe’s said in an emailed statement as reported by Supermarket News.

“Instead of passing along unsustainable cost increases to our customers, removing delivery will allow us to continue offering outstanding values and to make better use of valuable space in our stores,” the brand said.

The Daily Meal has also reached out to Trader Joe’s for comment. But it looks like unless shoppers are willing to use Postmates or some other delivery service, they are going to have to actually walk in, buy, and schlep home the Trader Joe’s foods they love the most.