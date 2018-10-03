These Are a Few of My Favorite Things: Special Deliveries of Tacos and Pizza Arrive in Manhattan

Fall is here, and that means winter—and the inclement weather that goes with it—is coming to Manhattan. Sampling tapas at rooftop bars and bottomless brunches on sunny sidewalks will be but distant memories, replaced by 10-minute jaunts to the corner bodega for supplies and evenings settling for the same boring neighborhood takeout for months on end.

Luckily, Untamed Taqueria and Bocce USQ are here to save us from this seasonal menu monotony, delivering tacos and pizza (respectively) to large swaths of the island.

Up-and-running since early August, Untamed Taqueria utilizes bone-in primal cuts of meat that are cured, seared, braised, and shredded before being braised for a truly special taco experience. The team meticulously sources the cuts and has fostered close, collaborative relationships with their best-in-class purveyors, so every ingredient on the menu has a story and a provenance. Menu highlights include the carne de vaca (grass-fed beef brisket, eggplant salsa, mint chimichurri, puffed rice, escarole, and chives) and the chicken tinga (spicy tomato braised chicken, jalapeño mayo, red onion, and fennel), and you can find check to see if they deliver to you via this map.

After a summer spent serving greenmarket-inspired pizza and spritzes in the historic Union Square Pavilion, Bocce USQ will transition to a delivery and take-out operation beginning November 1. The eatery will introduce a brand-new “Bocce Underground,” available to guests throughout the winter months before it reopens for dine-in service next spring. Hunker down on the couch and order off the delivery-only and take out menu on their website; choose from Bocce’s signature pizzas, salads, customizable housemade pastas, sandwiches, and seasonal vegetable sides.