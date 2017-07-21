The Taste Food Event Returns to Paramount Studios Labor Day Weekend

Like the sound of a three-day party with food, wine and specialty cocktails from the city’s best bars and restaurants? The Taste, The Los Angeles Times’ annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene, returns on Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, at Paramount Pictures Studios.

Five events will highlight food from every corner of L.A., from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills, NoHo to Venice. There will be unlimited food tastings, live cooking demos and wine seminars.

OPENING NIGHT — Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.

The weekend kicks off with a focused collection of tastings, cocktails and wine offerings. It’s also a chance to mingle with The Times’ hosts and many of the weekend’s participating chefs and bartenders. Restaurants include Scratch Bar & Kitchen, Side Chick, Simone, Friends & Family and more. Hosted by Noelle Carter (Test Kitchen Director), Jonathan Gold (Restaurant Critic), Amy Scattergood (Food Editor) and me. Tickets: $150.

To read more about the festival on the LA Times’ website, click here.