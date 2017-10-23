Target Is Opening a Store in Vermont, Will Be in All 50 States

The state of Vermont is finally getting its very first Target. The Minnesota-based retailer has over 1,800 locations in 49 states, and — come October 2018 — the Green Mountain State will occupy that 50th slot.

Vermont Public Radio reports that the new Target will occupy a space on Dorset Street in South Burlington, and according to a press release, it will only size up to about 60,000-square-feet, which is smaller than the average Target. Other big-box stores in the state include Walmart, K-Mart, and Home Depot. An attempt to bring Target into the state failed circa 2012.

The “small-format” store — designed to serve University of Vermont college students and neighboring residents — will provide men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel and accessories; home décor; health, personal, and beauty items featuring “natural and organic” products; and groceries.

A post shared by Vermont Public Radio (@vprnet) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

“As we focus on growing the Vermont economy, bringing in new employers with a commitment to creating jobs and providing career opportunities for Vermonters is so valuable to those efforts,” Governor Phil Scott said in a statement. “While we may be the last state to join in the Target family, we know they will quickly become part of the Vermont community, and look forward to seeing its long-term success in the state.”

The store is expected to employ 75 people.

