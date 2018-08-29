Target new food
Target's New Food Line Has Over 100 Items Under $9

Target just got even better

Making dinner on a busy weeknight just got so much easier, thanks to Target. Everyone’s favorite department store just launched over 100 new quick and easy meal items under their Archer Farms brand. The best part? Every single product costs less than $9.

The 128 new foods include side salads, pasta, soup, ready-to-heat proteins, sides, grain salads, pasta sauce, cheese, and lunch meats. It’s basically everything you need for dinner (and then some). Honestly, you’re probably already at Target already picking up new shoes, paper towels, Halloween decorations and cat food anyway, so you may as well grab supper while you’re at it.

Want Italian for dinner? Skip the restaurant and cook up some cheese pancetta ravioli ($3.99), top it with a pesto pasta sauce ($5.99) and serve it with some Tuscan-style white bean soup ($4.49). Feeling Mexican? Grab some pork carnitas ($6.99) and a Mexican street corn salad ($4.49).

Target new archer farms products

Target

The new additions to the Archer Farms line also include picnic-perfect items like lemon dill tuna salad ($4.99), cranberry chicken pasta salad ($4.99), goat cheese ($4.49), sesame ginger noodle salad ($3.99), and deviled egg salad ($4.99).

It’s safe to say we’re obsessed — and we’re hungry. The new food products are already in Target stores, and we have a feeling they’ll quickly become groceries that you have to buy at Target.

