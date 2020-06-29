Taco Tuesday is always worth celebrating, but that's especially true this week, thanks to Taco Bell.

The fast food chain is offering a free $5 Chalupa Cravings Box to app users — both new and existing — who order ahead and pick up at a participating Taco Bell Tuesday, June 30.

The box includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer burrito, a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink. The only thing missing is the perfect margarita.

But that's not all for fast food fans. Taco Bell also announced it’s rolling out a new loyalty program that allows fans to earn points for ordering through the app. The best part? Users can get a free Doritos Locos Taco just for signing up.

After that, participants will earn 250 points for every $20 spent and will be able to unlock VIP rewards like birthday gifts, bonus point challenges and other exclusive offers. The program is expected to begin nationwide within the next few weeks.

If you think that all sounds pretty great, you’re not alone. While Taco Bell isn’t exactly one of the best Mexican restaurants in America, it is home to several fast food menu items with a cult following.