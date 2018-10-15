Taco Bell is back with its 7th annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion to run during this year’s MLB World Series. Game one kicks off on October 23, and the series will at least run through game four on October 27, and at most game seven on October 31. The first athlete to successfully steal a base during these dates will win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco on November 1 between 2 and 6 p.m. local time.

11 “Mexican” Foods You Won’t Find in Mexico

“We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion,” MLB executive vice president of commerce Noah Garden said in a release. “It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic.”



Courtesy of Taco Bell



America’s “favorite Mexican restaurant” will also be selling hats in their online store during the first game of the series. The flat-brimmed black caps feature the Taco Bell logo patterned with baseball stitching. Furthermore, the chain will partner with Topps to create trading cards in homage to this year and previous years’ “Taco Heroes,” all of whom have stolen the base that’s won Doritos Locos Tacos for America. This currently includes Cameron Maybin, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor.



Courtesy of Taco Bell



The limited-edition Topps cards will be available in Taco Bell locations around the ballparks hosting the World Series — which could be Boston, Houston, Milwaukee or Los Angeles — and will be included with any baseball cap purchase while supplies last. Although the big matchup is on the horizon, the free tacos are still a few weeks away. Why not pregame for the big game with the best taco in your state?