Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos November 1

Taco Bell is celebrating Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stealing second base during the 11th inning of Game Two of the Word Series last night by giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos nationwide. The Mexican-style fast-food powerhouse will be serving up free Doritos Locos Tacos on Wednesday, November 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. local time at Taco Bell locations.

Taco Bell has teamed up with Major League Baseball for its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion for the past 10 seasons. When Maybin stole second base for his team without getting tagged out, he became the sixth player to win free tacos for America.

The brand called Maybin “Taco Bell’s sixth Taco Hero” and said that he will go down in “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” history alongside previous winners, Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain, and Francisco Lindor in the Taco Bell record books.

Coincidentally, November 1 could also be the day the World Series ends, should the teams make it to Game Seven. On that day, be sure to celebrate with a free taco or any of these 15 crazy stadium foods.