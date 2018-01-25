Taco Bell Employee Assaults Manager With Cheesy Burrito, Police Say

A Taco Bell employee in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is wanted for assaulting his manager with beans and cheese. According to police documents, Christopher Dalton “got angry and threw a hot burrito at [the manager] and broke his headset before storming out of the business” around 1:30 p.m. on January 22. The victim, Patricia Keeley, claims Dalton was upset over having to work a morning shift.

Keeley alleges that her employee got into several verbal disputes with other workers before she told him to “stop being a crybaby,” which is when he hurled a hot burrito at her. It is reported that cheese covered Keeley’s entire left side and made a mess of the kitchen and surrounding appliances.

Shortly after, Dalton allegedly broke his headset into several pieces over his knee and escaped the premises on foot. No arrests have been made, but police have a warrant for the burrito-hurler’s arrest.

