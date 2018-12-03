It’s a far cry from the usual peanuts and pretzels, but this Swiss airline is currently offering cheese fondue during its flights. Instead of those $9 shrink-wrapped sandwiches and disappointing cheese and fruit boxes, customers on board Swiss International Air Lines can order food inspired by traditional Swiss dishes, including freshly baked pain au lait, chocolate tarts, Swiss hot chocolate and cheese fondue.

Bubbly, spill-able fondue is part of the airline's Swiss Saveurs menu concept that began December 1 for the 2018 through 2019 winter season. According to the airline, the dish is made with Vacherin Fribourgeois cheese and Gruyère, and is served with bread for dipping.

There is no mention of the metal utensils typically used to get the bread pieces all cheesy, so customers are probably safe there. If you’re feeling extra luxe, your fondue can be accompanied by a traditional charcuterie board with dried meats, cured ham, and Gruyère salami.

The Local reports that this is not the first time the airline has offered cheese fondue aboard an airborne vehicle. This is just the first-time economy passengers have had access to purchase the dish (for 17 Swiss francs, or about $17). According to Swiss International Air Lines, the fondue is available on flights from Geneva to locations across Europe. But of course, you don’t have to travel to Switzerland or take a flight just to get your hands on some bubbling cheese. These are the America’s 10 best restaurants for fondue.