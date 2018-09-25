You may think that you’ve had a steak and cheese sandwich at Subway, but you haven’t had the ultimate steak and cheese sandwich at Subway. Starting September 21, the beloved sandwich chain is serving up a bold new sandwich, the Chipotle Cheesesteak, and it’s going to make you rethink everything you thought you knew about Subway subs.

The zesty new Chipotle Cheesesteak sub is made with steak, shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, red onion and jalapeños. If that’s not enough for you, add on a smoky Chipotle Southwest sauce and the brand-new Sunflower Crunch bread.

The sandwich takes a Philadelphia icon in a spunky new direction. But if you’re not a huge spicy fan, don’t worry too much. Subway invited The Daily Meal to sample the new cheesesteak, so this writer accepted the task.

I'm not the biggest fan of spicy foods. Like, medium chicken wings make me sweat. And while I did find this sandwich had an edge to it, the actual smokiness, meatiness and cheesiness of the individual ingredients came through far more than the heat level. And if you’re looking for a Subway sandwich with a ton of flavor, this will get the job done.



The Chipotle Cheesesteak is one of three steak and cheese offerings available at Subway. Along with that sandwich, they're also offering a Signature Steak and Cheese Sub and a Chipotle Southwest Steak & Cheese Signature Wrap.