Study Finds a Potassium-Rich Diet Could Protect You From Having a Heart Attack

A new study shows that eating foods high in potassium — such as bananas, avocados, potatoes, and broccoli — could prevent heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots. The Sun (U.K.) reports that researchers at the University of Alabama discovered high-potassium diets could keep arteries from hardening. Their results were published October 5 on JCI Insight.

Experimenting on mice, the researchers found that those who were fed extra potassium experienced less “aortic stiffness” and “vascular calcification.” Mice that maintained low or normal levels of potassium had significantly higher levels of artery hardening than those who were given higher doses.

A post shared by Metronome (@officialmetronome) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

“With more research, we might be able to see if the disease forms in humans in a similar way and develop treatments,” Dr. Mike Knapton of the British Heart Foundation told The Sun. According to WebMD, the recommended intake of potassium for humans is 4,700 milligrams per day. Some good sources for a potassium-rich diet include spinach, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, clams, and milk.

If you have a history of cardiovascular issues, or have experienced a heart attack, here are some foods you should avoid.