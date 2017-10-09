bananas
melecis / istockphoto.com
Study Finds a Potassium-Rich Diet Could Protect You From Having a Heart Attack

By
Editor
A banana a day keeps the blood clots away

A new study shows that eating foods high in potassium — such as bananas, avocados, potatoes, and broccoli — could prevent heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots. The Sun (U.K.) reports that researchers at the University of Alabama discovered high-potassium diets could keep arteries from hardening. Their results were published October 5 on JCI Insight.

more on heart health

Experimenting on mice, the researchers found that those who were fed extra potassium experienced less “aortic stiffness” and “vascular calcification.” Mice that maintained low or normal levels of potassium had significantly higher levels of artery hardening than those who were given higher doses.

“With more research, we might be able to see if the disease forms in humans in a similar way and develop treatments,” Dr. Mike Knapton of the British Heart Foundation told The Sun. According to WebMD, the recommended intake of potassium for humans is 4,700 milligrams per day. Some good sources for a potassium-rich diet include spinach, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, clams, and milk.

If you have a history of cardiovascular issues, or have experienced a heart attack, here are some foods you should avoid.

