A mom in Texas is feeling extra thankful after a stranger helped console her 2-year-old while he was having a bit of a tantrum. Rebecca Paterson had her hands full at a Target in Pearland where she was shopping for eggs, milk, cheese, bread, and snacks with her two sons. In the middle of their trip, 2-month-old Aiden and 2-year-old Jacob simultaneously began to fuss, so the 36-year-old mom decided to call it quits.

As she was putting her grocery items back on the shelf, Tiffany Guillory turned the corner and approached Paterson to offer her help. The kind stranger took Jacob into her arms and spoke to him softly, showing him photos of her own children. After Paterson finished shopping, she captured the sweet scenario in a photo that she later uploaded to a private Facebook group called “Moms of Pearland.” Both she and Guillory are members.



Courtesy of Rebecca Paterson



“She saved me today moms!!! I am so sleep deprived and was running on empty. A little kindness and understanding goes a long way,” Paterson wrote in the Facebook post. While the ladies never exchanged information in the store, Paterson told The Daily Meal they’ve kept in touch.



Courtesy of Rebecca Paterson Rebecca Paterson and her two sons, Aiden and Jacob.



“I was just trying to do something nice from mom to mom, because I’ve been in that situation before,” Guillory told the Houston Chronicle, adding that she is grateful to Paterson for trusting her and giving her an opportunity to help. “I heard how frustrated she was, and I wanted to be her guardian angel that day.”

And that she was. Paterson is in fact calling Guillory an “angel.” Between that sentiment and her viral praise over Facebook, this thankful mom goes above and beyond the 15 nice things people need to say more often.