Black Men Arrested for Sitting at Philadelphia Starbucks Each Reach $1 Settlement With City

The black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks last month have reached a settlement with the city for $1 each, according to a report.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson’s agreement also includes a $200,000 commitment from Philadelphia to a program for young entrepreneurs, the Associated Press reports.

"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," Mayor Jim Kenney told the Associated Press. "This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."

The 23-year-old businessmen were cuffed at the coffee house last month after they refused to leave without ordering anything.

Read the rest of the article.