A video of two women enjoying spoonfuls of mayonnaise at a sporting event has gone viral because people are so grossed out by it — and because some people believe that it might be a hoax.

The gag-inducing footage was captured during a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings on March 19.

The video clip tweeted by ESPN shows two women sharing a jar of Best Foods mayonnaise. One of the fans shows off the jar to the camera before taking a big spoonful of the goopy white condiment and plunging it into her mouth. The other accepts a spoonful reluctantly, but then nods in agreement that yes, it was tasty. Are you throwing up yet?

You know, there's food you can put that on. pic.twitter.com/HEUo2DVfXp — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2018

Twitter has responded with disgust and suspicion.

“I like mayo but this is making me nauseous,” tweeted Philly Intrepidus.

I like mayo but this making me nauseous. GD Karen. pic.twitter.com/Y0zHb04UYA — Philly Intrepidus (@jfox873) March 20, 2018

“It’s almost unbearable to watch a kings game as is. Now add on mayonnaise eating. Gross,” wrote William Prince.

It's almost unbearable to watch a kings game as is. Now add on mayonnaise eating. Gross. — William Prince (@thewillenium1) March 22, 2018

But some people believe that the whole thing was a gag done with either vanilla pudding or yogurt to attract attention from the jumbotron.

“It’s most likely vanilla pudding. It’s just like how people put blue Gatorade in a Windex bottle,” theorized Smitty W.

Its most likley vanilla pudding. Its just like how people put blue gatorade in a windex bottle — Smitty W. (@SpeedSyndi) March 22, 2018

“People gonna do anything to go viral. That’s yogurt,” claimed Olivia Leyton.

people gonna do anything to go viral. that's yogurt. — olivia leyton (@traderXO) March 22, 2018

“10 bucks it’s yogurt,” wrote Shawn Cooper.

10 bucks it’s yogurt — Shawn Cooper (@Scooper0410) March 21, 2018

Whether you believe it or not, these gals were eating something out of a mayo tub — and that’s just nasty. Looking to get even more grossed out? Check out the 10 foods you thought were gross when you were a kid.