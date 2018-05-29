The manufacturer behind Applegate, Muscle Milk, Skippy, Spam, and Wholly Guacamole is recalling 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Hormel Foods has named 12-ounce metal cans of Spam Classic with a “Best By” date of February 2021 and production codes F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888, and F020889 in the recall. These products were shipped throughout the U.S.

Also affected are 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf with a “Best By” date of February 2021 and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The issue was discovered after four customers complained of finding metal pieces in these foods. The FSIS news release stated that minor oral injuries had been reported from consuming products affected by this recall. Consumers who have purchased Spam or Black-Label canned pork or chicken with the “Best By” date and production codes listed above are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.



"Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling 3985 cases of 12 ounce cans of Spam Classic sold in the United States, and 2636 cases of Black Label Luncheon Loaf cans sold in Guam due to the possibility that a very small number of cans may contain small metal fragments. This recall is for Spam Classic sold only in the United States. This recall does not include Spam products in other countries outside of the United States. Only this very small amount of product was affected. No other sizes, varieties, other packaging configurations, or code dates of Spam Classic or Black Label Luncheon Loaf are included in this recall," a Hormel Foods spokesperson told The Daily Meal. "Our company is committed to food safety and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products."

