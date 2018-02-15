A German lawyer is still attempting to press charges against the anonymous person sending him an onslaught of pizzas, sushi, sausage, and Greek food. Guido Grolle has become increasingly upset by the constant food deliveries he is receiving from an unknown source. He told German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten that he has received over 100 pizzas, as well as countless orders of sushi, sausage, and Greek food, all ordered for him by an anonymous person.

“It’s so irritating, I don’t even get my work done anymore,” Grolle expressed to the newspaper, adding that the first deliveries of the day often appear during his morning shower. Grolle told press he does not believe angry clients or trial opponents are doing this to him and that he has even had his own computer checked to make sure it is not a glitch.

The lawyer originally pressed charges in January, but because the perpetrator has yet to be identified, According to Fox News, local police have launched a full-scale investigation. Originally he was only delivered pizzas, but now the menu has expanded to Japanese and Greek cuisine as well as currywurst.

We wouldn’t mind if our day was interrupted every few hours for pizza, especially if it was from any of the 101 best pizzerias in America.