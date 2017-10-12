For Some Reason, Tim Hortons is Releasing a Buffalo Wing-Flavored Latte

File this one under “things nobody ever asked for.” Canada-based doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons has decided to capitalize on the success of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte by taking it in the complete opposite direction and releasing a latte that tastes like Buffalo wings. No, we’re not kidding.

“Made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor, the latte is topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning,” the company said in a release. The Buffalo Latte is being rolled out to celebrate the launch of a new lineup of lattes, Americanos, and cappuccinos, and it’s only available at locations in Buffalo, New York starting today.

We have so many questions. Who thought that this would be a good idea? By “bold Buffalo sauce flavor,” do they mean that they’re squirting straight Frank’s Red Hot into these things? Is the “zesty Buffalo seasoning” really necessary? Is this all just a horribly misguided publicity stunt? Will anyone actually order this? And is there any way that this tastes like anything other than vaguely spicy awfulness?

We definitely won’t be trekking up to Buffalo to try it, but if you do, let us know what you think. And if you want to know which chain’s cold brew iced coffee tastes best, check out our taste test here.