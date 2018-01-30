  1. Home
Soldier Disguised as Chick-fil-A Mascot Surprises Pregnant Wife

By
Editor
The soldier reveals his identity in a heartwarming video
chick-fil-a
Courtesy of Michael Rodriguez

January 24 started off as a pretty normal day for Brandy Rodriguez. The mom-to-be went to a Chick-fil-A in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her family for a sit-down meal but before digging in, the group posed for a photo with the chain’s mascot.

more on chick-fil-a

In the middle of the photo session, the cow took off its head to reveal Rodriguez’s husband Antonio, a soldier who had just returned home from his very first deployment. At first, Brandy seems slightly confused as to why the cow is coming out of character. Upon realizing that it’s her beau, she throws her arms around him to embrace.

“Oh, no way!” someone exclaims in the background.

“We at Chick-fil-A were so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this soldier’s surprise homecoming,” the franchise wrote on Facebook. “We are thankful for the sacrifice our military and their families make for the freedoms that we enjoy daily.”

The soldier’s father, Michael Rodriguez, responded in the comments writing: “Thank you for helping me make this surprise homecoming so special for my family.”

chick-fil-a

Courtesy of Michael Rodriguez


Others offered words of encouragement to the soldier and expecting mother.

“Oh my gosh!!! This brought me to tears!! Thank you for serving our great country Antonio Rodriguez, and congrats to you and Brandy as you await the arrival of your little ‘BIG’ blessing!” Ada Fitch said.

chick-fil-a

Courtesy of Michael Rodriguez


“Thank you for your service! Chick-fil-A is great!” Ellen Morris exclaimed.

“Yay! Seriously, in tears over here! This is great!” Elizabeth Hillstrom wrote.

According to Today.com, the couple are expecting their first child in March. Chick-fil-A even gave them a stuffed toy cow for the baby. For more on the Georgia-based chicken chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chick-fil-A.

