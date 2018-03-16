This Skinless Hello Kitty Cake Is the Stuff of Nightmares

This is not your traditional white-furred, pink-cheeked Hello Kitty — this is the stuff of nightmares. A Reddit user posted a photo of their skinless Hello Kitty face cake and it is truly frightening. Posted under the sub Reddit “S---- Food Porn,” this terrifying pink cake has almost 2,000 upvotes and 59 comments studded with praise, fear, and jokes about the Sanrio character.

The idea of the cake was originally an in-joke between the Reddit poster and his girlfriend. “She said if my art Instagram hit a certain amount of followers she would make this cake and lo and behold it wasn't a bluff,” he commented on his post. “We're trying to celebrate the small things in life more, had some friends round to eat it.” Isn’t that just the most romantic thing you’ve ever heard?

The cake, which is in the shape of Hello Kitty’s face, is frosted an eerie pink color reminiscent of exposed muscle. The face is crossed with red gel icing most likely to portray exposed veins. Kitty’s teeth are there, humorously made with what appear to be gummy teeth.

Her normally placid eyes are shocked open with black jelly beans. You would think that a skinless Hello Kitty would be without her whiskers — after all, whiskers are connected via follicles to skin — but this cat has still maintained her whiskers, and they appear on her face rendered in what appear to be chocolate-covered pretzels. She has also somehow managed to keep her signature bow on too.

Redditors were relentless in the comments. “I believe you meant the Hell Kitty Cake,” read a comment. “Gives new meaning to the phrase 1000 ways to skin a cat,” wrote another.

This terrifying cake is far from funny, but you can laugh off your fear with the 12 most hilarious birthday cake fails here.