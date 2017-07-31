  1. Home
Shake Shack Hops on Hot Chicken Bandwagon

The newest menu addition launches tomorrow
Hot Chick'n
Shake Shack will begin selling a spicy chicken sandwich beginning Tuesday.

The mainstreaming of hot chicken continues.

Shake Shack is entering the game with its own Hot Chick’n, available starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It starts with a buzzword-loaded chicken (no hormones, no antibiotics, cage-free), which is slow-cooked in a buttermilk marinade, before being battered and fried. A guajillo and cayenne blend brings the heat, as does a Louisiana hot sauce slaw. The whole shebang is sandwiched in Shake Shack’s signature potato bun.

According to a press release, the fried chicken is merely “dusted” in the spice blend, so jury’s out of if this is Nashville-hot style, which should be coated in chile pepper heavy oil, or a mere ploy at getting on the spicy chicken bandwagon. 

Here's where you can get it.

