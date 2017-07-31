Shake Shack Hops on Hot Chicken Bandwagon

The mainstreaming of hot chicken continues.

Shake Shack is entering the game with its own Hot Chick’n, available starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

It starts with a buzzword-loaded chicken (no hormones, no antibiotics, cage-free), which is slow-cooked in a buttermilk marinade, before being battered and fried. A guajillo and cayenne blend brings the heat, as does a Louisiana hot sauce slaw. The whole shebang is sandwiched in Shake Shack’s signature potato bun.

According to a press release, the fried chicken is merely “dusted” in the spice blend, so jury’s out of if this is Nashville-hot style, which should be coated in chile pepper heavy oil, or a mere ploy at getting on the spicy chicken bandwagon.

Here's where you can get it.