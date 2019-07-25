It’s been 30 years since “Seinfeld” first debuted on NBC, and to honor the occasion, Magnolia Bakery is adding a black and white cookie to the menu permanently. The cult-favorite ‘90s sitcom (widely considered one of the best of all time) was set in New York City where the half chocolate, half vanilla treat can be found in any corner store or deli.

The black and white cookie was the star of one episode in particular, dubbed “The Dinner Party.” Jerry Seinfeld is waiting in line at a bakery with Elaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) when he uses a black and white cookie to make a metaphor about race.

“The thing about eating the black and white cookie, Elaine, is you want to get some black and some white in each bite. Nothing mixes better than vanilla and chocolate And yet somehow racial harmony eludes us,” Jerry says. “If people would only look to the cookie all our problems would be solved.”

If only. Ultimately, a black and white cookie is not the solution for the world’s racial problems. But in 2008, former president Barack Obama had a similar idea to the writers at “Seinfeld.” At a deli in Hollywood, Florida, 44 dubbed the dual-colored shortbread sweet a “unity cookie,” also in reference to live in peace.

Magnolia’s new black and white cookies are $3.50 a pop and since they’re on menus permanently, you can get one at any of the chain’s 10 locations in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. No Magnolia near you? Satisfy your sweet tooth with the best cookie in your state.