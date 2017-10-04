Savage Restaurant Challenges Chef to Make Pad Thai So Spicy Customer Would ‘Regret Being Born’

A Reddit post is going viral after one user posted the receipt to an order for “extra spicy pad thai.” Most restaurants would’ve probably added a simple modification reading, “extra spicy,” but the employee who took @Lowghen’s order input “spicy” 17 times and wrote, “make him regret being born.”

The photo of the receipt exists on subreddit “oneliners” and has over 120,000 up-votes. “I worry what you heard was ‘Give me a lot of spice’. What I said was ‘Give me all of your spice,’” @Scott_Squibbles wrote, followed by an image of Parks and Recreation’s Ron Swanson.

Another user shared a story about when he’d also asked for extremely spicy Thai. “I hallucinated. It was so hot, my friend had to help me to the car,” @sfgeek said. “Based on Hot Sauce and Wings I’ve had, my best guess is 150,000 Scoville Units. I was delirious for hours, and literally it took days for my guts to recover.”

There over 3,000 additional comments on the post — a handful of which come from too-proud diners who challenged chefs to make meals unbearably hot. It’s safe to say most regret it.

Speaking of regrets, if you’re planning on traveling to Southeast Asia for authentic pad thai, don’t even think about going commando. Play it safe with the 19 weird rules travelers should know.