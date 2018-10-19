sams club instacart
Sam’s Club Is Expanding Delivery to 1,000 New Zip Codes

The grocery chain launched a successful pilot earlier this year

When cold weather months roll around, it can be hard to muster up the will to go outside. Luckily, Sam’s Club is giving us another reason to stay toasty indoors. In partnership with Instacart, the supermarket chain is rolling out online grocery delivery to approximately 350 Sam’s Clubs across the country by the end of 2018.

Previously, Sam’s Club’s Instacart service — which launched in February — was exclusive to just 61 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, St. Louis, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Customers can order small appliances, towels, and more to be delivered in as fast as an hour, but stats show they’re buying regular groceries at the highest rate.

The new delivery option will be available in nearly 1,000 new ZIP codes and more than 100 new clubs by the end of October in markets including New Jersey, Indianapolis, and Houston. The best part is you don’t even have to have a membership to use it.

According to a company spokesperson, the top selling item is bananas, followed by strawberries, avocado, water, rotisserie chicken, purified water, 2 percent milk, grapes, and baby spinach. Wow, Sam’s Club shoppers eat healthily! No Sam’s Club in your market? No problem. There are 10 other ways to get same-day groceries delivered.

