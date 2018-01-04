Rose + Rye is situated atop a hill on 15th Street in the center of bustling Midtown Atlanta. The New American restaurant, from restaurateur Thaddeus Keefe of 1Kept, includes a sophisticated downstairs bar, a main dining space on the second floor, and a multi-level patio with adjoining event spaces. In short, this venue accommodates everything from artisan cocktails for two to a party overlooking Midtown Atlanta. The downstairs lounge is dimly lit and romantic, while the upstairs dining area is bright and fresh while the sun is up and twinkles with candlelight after sunset. Atlanta Tips Fall in Love with Better Half’s Unforgettable Pasta in Atlanta

Located within walking distance of Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, the restaurant was named after its location and intends to evoke a sense of artistry in concert with its location in the early 1900s construction fondly known as “The Castle.”

Chef Lindsay Owens’ menu offers delicate flavor combinations with artistic platings. For appetizers, the burrata salad pairs the soft, creamy cheese with a surprising and delicious pesto foam and a bright, fresh snap pea salad. Flower accents add a pop of color to an already beautiful plate. The visually arresting and delicious salt-cured beet salad features roses of thinly sliced beets with buttermilk cheese and olive oil.

As for the mains, the cold seared tuna pairs delicately seared, thinly sliced chilled yellowfin with haricot vert, cured olive purée, and cold smoked yogurt. The chicken mole is a tasty, heartier option that pairs a savory braised chicken thigh with crispy rice cake and well-seasoned wilted kale.

To complete the meal, the surprising buttermilk panna cotta includes a top layer of aged balsamic vinegar and a bottom layer of fig jam, the former brings a sour edge that differentiates this dish from traditional sweet desserts.

Before, during, and after the meal, sip on artisan cocktails continue Rose + Rye’s tradition of interesting and delicious flavors. Most of the drinks bear the titles of classic literature, including the Garden of Eden, a refreshing, sweet gin libation featuring elderflower liqueur, strawberry shrub, and fresh lime, and the tequila-based The Sun Also Rises, with Ancho Reyes, orange liqueur, hibiscus syrup, and fresh lime.

