Rosé Marshmallows Are the Perfect Summer Wedding Favors

Fluffy, pink, and covered in rose gold shimmer, XO Marshmallow’s rose gold rosé mallows are the prettiest marshmallows you have ever seen. These glimmering rose-hued treats are an edible take on that classic summer drink staple, sparkling rosé.

These marshmallows are made with Graham Beck brut rosé, which features notes of cherry and raspberry (aka the best kind of rosé). Plus, these soft pink squares are then rolled in edible rose gold glitter. We’re thinking they would look amazing on the rim of a glass full of rosé, or sparkling in a mug of cocoa on a brisk summer night.



XO Marshmallow

According to the brand, these hand-crafted rose gold rosé mallows were “designed to be luxe, playful, and a little bit extra.” We’re totally a little bit extra, which is why we can’t help but love XO Marshmallow’s chic pink packaging. We think they would make the perfect wedding or bachelorette favor! Looking to buy a box now for future summer wedding plans? These rosé marshmallows will be available to buy beginning April 26 at midnight CT (online here for $15 a box) and at XO Marshmallow’s Chicago café at 6977 N. Sheridan Rd on April 27.

In the mood for rosé? Check out our guide to the 50 best rosés for summer.