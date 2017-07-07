  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Review: Hip, Hot Sichuan Seafood

By
LATimes' Jonathan Gold reviews a spicy Sichuan seafood restaurant
Dungeness crab served at Hip Hot in Monterey Park.
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Dungeness crab served at Hip Hot in Monterey Park.

The Dungeness crab at Hip Hot, Tiantian Qiu’s Monterey Park Sichuan seafood restaurant, is stir-fried with ungodly amounts of chiles and Sichuan peppercorn, tossed with potatoes and vegetables, and served in a gleaming heap. It has been expertly dismembered – you won’t need special tools to get at the sweet meat – and the crab is fresh. You nibble on string beans fried with fermented shrimp paste – the smell is strong, but the taste is mild, perhaps a bit salty. Scallops on the half shell appear, the actual shellfish buried under a pungent slurry of garlic. There are spicy razor clams with a chunky hot-pepper sauté, and hot oysters with a bit of soy and rice wine.

Read More

You press a tap that has been plunged into the body of a watermelon, and as if by a miracle, sweet, cold juice flows into your glass.

It is easy to forget for a moment that Sichuan, a land-locked province, has no seafood tradition.

Find out why it works in the rest of the LATimes' review.

Related Links
Jonathan Gold's 101 Best RestaurantsJonathan Gold Says the Time for Filipino Cuisine is Now, and The Place is Los Angeles
Tags
Los Angeles
LA Times
Jonathan Gold