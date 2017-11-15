Boston University Professor Leaves Rude Yelp Review Calling Restaurant Employee Fat

Dirk Hackbarth, a Boston University professor who teaches at the Questrom School of Business, left an incredibly rude Yelp review on a restaurant’s page in which he made remarks about the weight of two employees. After dining at Café ArtScience in Cambridge, he crafted the now deleted Yelp post in which he attempted to insult the restaurant’s general manager and bar director about their sizes.

“Asian cool skinny dude at bar was friendly but knew he was powerless vis a vis the host - different weight class I guess though fat guy probably never heard of mma tricks etc," he wrote in the now-removed post, according to The Boston Globe.

The restaurant staff reportedly told the Associated Press that the professor arrived late to his dinner reservation and had to be seated at the bar. He reportedly made a few derogatory remarks (the subject of these remains unknown to the public) before being asked to leave.

His behavior has since been denounced by the business school’s dean, Ken Freeman, in a tweet.

We are aware of an inappropriate Yelp review posted by a member of our faculty. It does not represent our views and values. We are extremely disappointed by this occurrence — Dean Ken Freeman — BU Questrom (@BUQuestrom) November 9, 2017

