This Is the Treat That Finally Got Prince George to Smile During Royal Wedding Family Photos

Getting kids to focus during family photos can be challenging. Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials at Windsor Castle, the couple’s wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, had just 25 minutes to take photos using six separate set-ups. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were included in the shots, as were three additional pageboys and five flower girls — all of whom were restless (as children are). All it took to focus each kid’s sparkling eyes on the man behind the camera was the mention of one classic candy: Smarties.
“They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there, so as soon as the kids came into the set, I immediately just shouted out, ‘Who likes Smarties?’ and then everybody, hands up, smiles. Even some adults put their hands up,” Lubomirski told Reuters. “Some parents were trying to wrangle their children, other uncles and aunts were talking to their nephews and nieces. It was a family, that was essentially what it is.”
A little candy here and there never hurt anybody. Want to know just how many 3 Musketeers, Butterfingers, and M&M’s are actually OK for your kids? Here’s the low-down on the right amount of candy to allow your little ones each day.
