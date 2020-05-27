Buffalo chicken is one of those iconic American dishes, and Popeyes knows it. This summer, things at the fried chicken fast food chain are really going to heat up, as Popeyes is adding Buffalo Ranch Tenders to its menu.

Indeed, Popeyes is launching a new spin on its classic chicken tenders by dousing them with Buffalo ranch, because we all know Buffalo ranch anything is the way to go.



Courtesy of Popeyes

The new Buffalo Ranch Tenders are packed with tangy, creamy flavor as part of a $5 combo, which includes three Popeyes tenders marinated in Louisiana seasonings and drizzled with the Buffalo Ranch sauce, served with the choice of one side, a biscuit and buttermilk ranch sauce for dipping.

According to Popeyes' press release, the Buffalo Ranch Tenders will be available through the Popeyes app for contactless delivery and pick-up in restaurants across the country. And if you weren't sure if fast food is a safe way to dine during the coronavirus pandemic, don't worry — we have all the answers to your COVID-19 food questions.