Pizza Hut is Offering a $10,000 Reward for Information on Delivery Driver’s Murder

Pizza Hut is offering up to a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a delivery driver in Wichita, Kansas, reports KWCH, a local CBS affiliate. Hasan Rahman was found in the trunk of a car November 26 after a neighbor reported an unfamiliar vehicle parked in the street, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Police presume the 26-year-old was shot dead before both he and the car were moved. The recipients of two deliveries he made before vanishing aren’t expected to be related to the incident.

“You feel helpless with these things,” Pizza Hut director of marketing Kym Money told KWCH. “This is a tangible expression of our grief.”

Police say it didn’t appear Rahman had been robbed. At this time, they have few leads. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more untimely fatalities, here are 13 tragic and unfortunate food deaths.