Pizza Hut to Gift 78th NFL Draft Pick Free Pizza for a Year

As an official sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut is pulling out all the stops for the 2018 NFL Draft. Not only has the brand enlisted wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as their red-carpet social media correspondent, they plan on celebrating the 78th overall pick — the 14th pick of the draft’s third round, which they’re calling the “Pi Pick” (3.14) — with a pizza party as well as free pizza for a year.

According to a press release from the brand, Smith-Schuster will also be their “Doorbell Dance Ambassador,” meaning that he will reveal all the ways he celebrates when his doorbell rings to signify his Pizza Hut delivery. Smith-Schuster will also ask for “Doorbell Dance” fan submissions through Instagram. The winner will receive a trip to an NFL regular season game of their choice. According to the release, “fans can submit their Doorbell Dance on Instagram April 26-28, tagging @PizzaHut, #PizzaHutHut and #sweepstakes.”

The lucky 78th pick of the draft will win free pizza for a year, plus an invitation to a pizza party in his honor in the hometown that selects him.

According to ESPN Sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the Chiefs currently hold the pick.

"The NFL Draft is a moment of hope and anticipation for players and fans alike, and our mission at Pizza Hut during the Draft is to help fans celebrate the start," said Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut’s chief U.S. marketing officer, in the release. "From inviting fans to show off their best doorbell dance for a chance to win some great prizes to recognizing the Pi Pick draftee, we want Pizza Hut to help feed the passion and excitement fans have for their teams."

Throughout the draft, Pizza Hut locations will offer a special "NFL Draft Box" promotion featuring two medium pizzas, wings, and breadsticks starting at $19.99.