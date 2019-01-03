If you promised yourself you’d eat better this year, look away! Then again, the new year and time in general are just social constructs, so technically you can do whatever you want whenever you want. And if you’re like us, you want pizza, in which case you will be happy to know that Pizza Hut is offering 50 percent off all pies to kick off 2019.

From January 2 to January 8, fans can curb their hunger with half-off any menu-priced pizza when they order from the chain online. There's just one thing: You can’t walk into any Pizza Hut and get the deal. You have to do some forward planning and place your order on the web for pickup or delivery. The discount automatically applies at checkout, so there’s no need to enter a code or anything.

Prices are subject to vary depending on where you live, but in the New York City area, one large hand-tossed cheese pizza costs just $6.99 before tax. It seems that in smaller cities, consumers can get it for an additional 50 cents less, which matters when you’re ballin’ on a budget. Pizza is life, but if you do want to clean up your diet stat, there are ways to eat healthy on the cheap, too.