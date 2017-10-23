Pizza Hut Hack May Have Compromised Customers’ Credit Card Numbers and Delivery Addresses

If you’ve ordered food from Pizza Hut online or through the chain’s mobile app, you may want to check your bank account. In an email sent to customers only, the Texas-based company revealed that a hack may have compromised the personal information of 60,000 customers in a “third-party security intrusion.”

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that the breach occurred in a 28-hour period from the morning of October 1 to midday October 2.

“Pizza Hut quickly detected the intrusion and immediately took steps to halt it and remediate the security issue,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We estimate that less than 1 percent of the week’s traffic was affected.”

Customers’ stolen data included names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses, and credit card information — account numbers, expiration dates, and CVV numbers.

“We take the information security of our customers very seriously and invest in resources to protect the customer information in our care,” the spokesperson continued. “We value the trust our customers place in us, regret that this happened, and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

HEADS UP: Pizza Hut sent an email to some customers (including myself) saying credit card info may have been leaked Oct. 1 & 2. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/dhsITM066X — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 17, 2017

Just last month Sonic Drive-In acknowledged a security breach that led to a fire sale on millions of stolen credit and debit card accounts. According to Nation's Restaurant News, other restaurants that have experienced similar hacks this year include Arby's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Shoney's.