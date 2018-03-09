Pink's Hot Dogs LA Intersection to Be Named 'Pink's Square'

The city of Los Angeles has approved a motion to name the northwest corner of La Brea Ave and Melrose Ave “Pink’s Square” in honor of the West Hollywood hot dog institution Pink’s Hot Dogs. As reported by WeHoville.com, the motion was introduced by city councilman Paul Koretz in honor of Paul and Betty Pink, the family who started the business.

The nearly 80-year-old hot dog restaurant opened in 1947, and has served celebrities like Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson, Steve Martin, Betty White, Martha Stewart, and Aretha Franklin as well as food personalities like Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, and Emeril Lagasse— according to their website.

Pink’s extensive menu even has hot dog variations named after celebrities such as “the Martha Stewart dog,” “the Brando dog,” and the “Patt Morrison Baja Vegan Dog,” named after the noted Los Angeles Times gossip columnist. “To date, the family has created over 35 combinations of hot dogs and a dozen variety of hamburgers to satisfy the varied taste of its patrons,” according to Koretz’s motion to establish Pink’s Square.

Not only is Pink’s an LA institution, it is one of the 35 places in LA where you’re likely to spot a celebrity. Maybe not Brad Pitt, but definitely at least someone from TV.